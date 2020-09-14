Leesburg’s Annual Dog Swim Wet and Wild

Area dogs may not have completely adhered to social distancing guidelines at Saturday’s annual dog swim at A.V. Symington Aquatic Center in Leesburg, but they sure had fun.

Canines of all shapes, sizes and swimming abilities participated in two sessions of the Saturday morning dog swim, done in stages this year to reduce the number of humans spaced around the outdoor pool during the event. The damp and cold weather did little to deter humans and canines alike from participating in the 11th annual event, one of the few town events to not be COVID-cancelled this year.

The mythical mer-dog was spotted in the water at the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center pool at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park for the annual dog swim. [Kara C. Rodriguez/Loudoun Now]

Dogs play in the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center pool at Leesburg's Ida Lee Park for the annual dog swim. [Kara C. Rodriguez/Loudoun Now]

Dogs play in the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center pool at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park for the annual dog swim. [Kara C. Rodriguez/Loudoun Now]

Dogs play in the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center pool at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park for the annual dog swim. [Kara C. Rodriguez/Loudoun Now]

Dogs play in the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center pool at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park for the annual dog swim. [Kara C. Rodriguez/Loudoun Now]

Dogs play in the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center pool at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park for the annual dog swim. [Kara C. Rodriguez/Loudoun Now]

