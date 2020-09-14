Letter: Vlad Ovchynnikov, Sterling

Editor: I have lived in Loudoun County, in the 10th Congressional District for 19 years. I find it refreshing to see U. S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s responsiveness and energy.

In her first-term, Rep. Jennifer Wexton has been an impressive legislator and a fiercely positive representative of her constituents. From the moment she was sworn in, she was always open to face-to-face town hall meetings, which she held all over the district. The moment COVID-19 hit, Rep. Wexton switched to online meetings with a myriad of health experts and small business representatives to make sure constituents had all the best information available about the crisis, and businesses had all the help to survive financially.

The congresswoman has fought to protect small businesses throughout her district and continues to fight for additional relief during these extremely challenging times. This commitment to help the small businesses in the local communities is critical. I, like most everyone, want to see them survive this dire time.Her staff worked with owners to produce letters of introduction and provide federal relief application advice.In mid-June, she spearheaded an effort directed at top officials at the Treasury and the Small Business Administration to identify the companies that had received loans, the dollar amount of each loan, and the date when money was received.Her goal was to ensure that small businesses for which the aid was intended were in fact the ones who received the loans.

The congresswoman is vocal about issues important to 35,000 federal employees in VA-10, active military and their families, and retiring military personnel transitioning to the private sector.She has grit, heart, and decency—a great combination.Her temperament may be calm and collaborative but her willingness to fight for what’s right is unshakeable.In my opinion, Congresswoman Wexton has earned the right to a second term in Congress.

Vlad Ovchynnikov, Sterling