Loudoun Delegate’s Hydroxychloroquine Push Finds Little Support in House

A resolution offered by Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) calling on Virginia Health Commissioner to retract his March directive urging doctors to limit the use hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 cases failed in the House of Delegates last week.

Whilemost medical authorities—and agencies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration—continue to state theuse of the long-established antimalarial drugis likely to do more harm than good in the treatment of COVID-19 cases,LaRock toutedother studies that support use of the drug.

Although the debate over the treatment largely has been partisan, with President Donald J. Trump as its most high-profile advocate, more than one-third of House Republicans joined Democrats in voting down the joint resolution.

In his reaction tothe 65-29 vote, LaRock said the action was a threat to victims of the “uncurable life-threatening disease.”

“The Virginia House of Delegates is now complicit in future COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as they refused to support action to rescind this policy. My only objective in introducing this resolution was to save Virginians’ lives by removing a Northam-administration-imposed ban on HCQ. Democrats chose to politicize this, and I believe thousands more Virginians will die unnecessarily as a result,” LaRock stated.

The delegate also raised concerns about ongoing efforts to fast-track a vaccine, which he characterized as a “largely experimental, hastily-formulated vaccine/mixture of potentially harmful chemicals and tissue derived from unborn babies.”

“It is mind-boggling to be rejecting HCQ, which easily could bring the end of this health crisis,” LaRock stated.