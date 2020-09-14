Loudoun School Leaders to Crack Down Online Learning Misbehavior

Look for teachers to be quicker on the block button this week, following a number of disturbing intrusions into online learning sessions last week.

School division administrators on Friday acknowledged several incidents in which students logged into other classes and used racial slurs or displayed sexual or racist images during online classes.

“LCPS’ highest priority is the physical and mental well-being of our students and staff members, and we take these matters seriously,” Superintendent Eric Williams writing in a statement. “We reject and condemn the use of racial slurs and hate speech and we will not tolerate the display of inappropriate images; this behavior does not reflect our core beliefs.”

Violators are subject to school discipline through the Student Code of Conduct rules. Also, administrators will work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to determine whether the behavior is criminal, such as computer intrusion, hate crimes, fraud, transmitting threatening communications, disrupting a public meeting, and any other use of an electronic device to commit a crime.

“We appreciate that these issues may cause concern for parents. We share those concerns, and school administrators are investigating incidents and taking additional steps to help eliminate these types of events from our learning environment. Actions include providing additional guidance and reminders to teachers about how to manage their environment, our expectations for effectively controlling classes, and sharing expectations for behavior with students,” Williams wrote.