Harris Appointed to Virginia Spirits Board

Scott Harris, co-founder and general manager of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Purcellville, has been appointed to the newly established Virginia Spirits Board by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The board oversees the operations and marketing of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Harris also sits on the Craft Distiller Advisory Board for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and is a member of the Virginia Distillers Association Board of Directors.

The board will set direction and innovate new courses for Virginia ABC. Harris is joined by Jeff Bloem, founder and maltster of Murphy & Rude Malting Co.; Joshua Chandler, plant manager of Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, Inc.; David Cuttino, co-founder and CEO of Reservoir Distillery; Bill Karlson, owner of KO Distilling; Kara King, creative director of Ironclad Distillery; Gareth H. Moore, CEO of Virginia Distilling Co.; and Brian Prewitt, master distiller of A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

“I am excited to engage in this new role and honored to have been selected for this initial board,” Harris said. “I look forward to working with my peers in the industry, and the leadership of the Virginia ABC, to innovate and continue to achieve the best results for spirits consumers and citizens in the Commonwealth.”