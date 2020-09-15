Middleburg Seeks $500K from County for New Town Office

The Middleburg Town Council last Thursday voted to request a $500,000 contribution from the county government to help pay for its proposed new $6.5 million town office.

The request specifies that the town is seeking the funding in Fiscal Year 2023. This is the second time the town has requested funding from the county for the project. When it did so in 2019, the Board of Supervisors did not include the funding in the county’s Fiscal Years 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program.

Since then, the town entered into a letter of intent with Salamander Resort to acquire land adjacent to the existing town office site and has issued advertisements soliciting responses from companies interested in designing and constructing the office. The town has informed the county that helping to fund a new town office would benefit the county, since it would be open to county officials to use for additional meeting space, elections and other functions.

The town intends to have the new office built in 24 to 30 months from the start date.

Learn more about the project at middleburgva.gov/322/New-Town-Hall-Project.