National Symphony Orchestra Quartet Performs for Healthcare Workers

A few of Loudoun’s doctors and nurses enjoyed a bit of Beethoven this week as they walked to and from their hospital jobs.

A quartet of musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra played a 40-minute performance for healthcare workers atInovaLoudoun Hospital in Lansdowne on Tuesday morning, as part of the symphony’s In Your Neighborhoodprogram—an annual residency that typically offers free performances, educational activities and artistic collaborations in specific DC neighborhoods for one week at a time, but is now being spread over three months and focusing on honoring the region’s frontline healthcare workers.

Violinists Angelia Cho and Andrew Eng, violist Dan Foster and cellist Loewi Lin set up in the hospital’s north tower entrance to play Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 20 No. 2 and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18 No. 1 for Loudoun’s healthcare workers, who frequently paused in the atrium to listen to the movements for a few minutes amid their daily jobs.

From now through the end of November, the symphony will take its In Your Neighborhoodprogram performances to DC-area hospitals, assisted living centers and other medical care hubs.

It’s a small way to say thank you to them for the very challenging, and continued, work they are doing,” said Kennedy Center Press Representative Brittany Laeger.

Since its inception in 2012, the In Your Neighborhoodprogram has grown from providing 30 activities in a one-week span to more than 50 activities throughout the entire year. It now reaches more than 11,000 people each year.

National Symphony Orchestra violinists Angelia Cho and Andrew Eng performed alongside violist Dan Foster and cellist Loewi Lin at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne on Tuesday morning. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

