O’Brien is Named County Chief of Staff

Longtime legislative go-getter Dorri O’Brien has been named the county government’s new chief of staff, Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet announced Monday, Sept. 14.

O’Brien is a familiar face in the County Government Center. She currently serves as chief of staff for Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run). She previously served as chief of staff to then-Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Ralph M. Buona (R-Ashburn), a position she held from 2012 through 2019.

“Dorri brings considerable institutional knowledge of both the Board of Supervisors business and processes, as well as county government,” Hemstreet stated. “Her 15-plus years of experience with the county will be valuable as we continue to support the Board of Supervisors’ strategic vision for the organization and our community.”

Her duties will include overseeing administrative staff and operations of the Office of the County Administrator; serving as liaison to the Board of Supervisors, their aides and county departments; managing the Board agenda process; supporting development of the county budget; and managing special projects.

The previous chief of staff, Caleb Weitz, is now the assistant director of the Department of Management and Budget.

O’Brien began her service to Loudoun County with the Department of Economic Development in 2003 when she was hired for the newly created position of business ambassador. In 2005, she was promoted to marketing and communications manager. Before working for Loudoun County, she worked in marketing.