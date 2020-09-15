Purcellville to Recognize 65th Annual Constitution Week Sept. 17-23

The Purcellville Town Council last Tuesday read a proclamation that will see the town commemorate Constitution Week, which the Daughters of the American Revolution designate as Sept. 17-23 this year.

According to the resolution, which Mayor Kwasi Fraser read, residents are encouraged to study the Constitution, which was drafted 233 years ago, and rededicate themselves to fulfilling the “noble aims” of the preamble—to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to citizens and their posterity.

The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated Constitution Week in 1955. The organization’s resolution was later adopted by Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.