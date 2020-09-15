Shocktober 2020: A Virtual Scare

For the first time in its 10-year history, Shocktober, The Arc of Loudoun’s largest fundraising event of the year, will be made available virtually to haunt fans near and far, organizers announced this week.

“The Arc of Loudoun’s vision is to provide a lifetime of opportunities for people with disabilities, and we rely on the income that Shocktober generates each year to bring that vision to life—so the thought of having to cancel was truly scary,” said The Arc of Loudoun CEO Lisa Kimball. “With these virtual options, our community, as well as Shock Fans around the world, will still experience the thrill of Shocktober while supporting our life-transforming work.”

Shocktober virtual experiences include live-streaming celebrity events, online Shocktober Haunt Classes, and a “Why We Shock” fundraising campaign. Also, a Shocktober F.E.A.R. Card (Food. Entertainment. Activities. Relaxation.) will be offered for $20 online and includes free items and discounts from Loudoun County restaurants, wineries, breweries, places to stay, and special experiences.

Since its inception in 2010, Shocktober, a PG-13 tour through a four-story, 150-year-old mansion and its basement, has generated over $3.5 million in revenue for The Arc of Loudoun, and gained international notoriety including being named #5 scariest hauntedattraction in the country byTravel and Leisure; Ordinary Awards’ Travel Attraction of the Year by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, & Travel Association; top Haunted House in Virginia byCosmopolitanandParade; and Loudoun’s Favorite Event byLoudoun Nowreaders.

Additionally, the event typically draws tens of thousands of haunt enthusiasts to Leesburg and has provided volunteer opportunities for hundreds of Loudoun residents.

Go toShocktober.orgto purchase tickets,Shocktober merchandise, and to learn more information.

Founded in 1967, The Arc of Loudoun advocates, educates, serves, and supports people with disabilities and their families through its five primary programs—Ability Fitness Center, A Life Like Yours (ALLY) Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, The Aurora School, and Open Door Learning Center preschool.Learn more atthearcofloudoun.org.