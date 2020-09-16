Charles Leon Bryant, 1985-2020

Charles “Little Charlie” Leon Bryant, III, age 35, of Dumfries, and formerly of Leesburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born on Feb. 19, 1985, he was the son of Charles Leon Bryant, Jr. (Deidra) of Sterling, VA, and Evelyn Annette Reid (John), of Triangle, VA. He is also survived by four sisters, Takesia I. Reid of Shawnee, KS, Jacqueline D. Owens of Ashburn, VA, Shannelle A. Reid of Dumfries, VA, and Lisa C. Sheppard of Ashburn, VA; three brothers, Brock A. Criales of Lovettsville, VA, Stephon D. Sheppard and Marcus E. Thweatt of Ashburn, VA; grandmother, Gladys V. Bryant of Sterling, VA; grandfather, Charles L. Bryant, Sr. (Louise) of Clarksburg, MD, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020at Rock Hill Cemetery near Round Hill.

