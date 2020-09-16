Daniel Glen Osborne, 66

Daniel Glen “OZ” Osborne, age 66,of Manassas, and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, departed this life peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Prince William Hospital.

Daniel worked at Inova Loudoun Hospital Center for 12 years as a supervisor in the housekeeping department.

He leaves to cherish fond memories,his only child, Okema Danielle Mesko of Verona, PA; brothers, Wendell Osborne of Portsmouth, VA, Jerry Osborne of Washington D.C., Larry Osborne of Belle Vernon, PA, and Alan Osborne of Monesson PA; sisters, Ada Buchner of Homestead PA, Yvonne Henderson of McKeesport PA, Faye Osborne of Potomac MI, Donna Minnie of Belle Vernon PA, and Evelyn Johnson of Pricedale PA; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alfred Samuel Osborne and Hazel Rosetta Osborne; two brothers, Alfred Osborne Jr. of Rochester, NY and Clifford Osborne of Pricedale, PA.

Interment will be privately held.

Lyles Funeral Service