Lovettsville Game Club Prepares for 6-Day Carnival

It’s four months late but the Lovettsville Game Protective Association’s annual carnival will take place this week and next—with fewer attractions and social distancing practices in place.

The carnival, which Snyder’s Amusements is putting on, will feature only kids’ rides and a food court. The first three days will stretch from this Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 17-19. The carnival will last from 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4-10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Steve George and Friends band is also set to play a free, outdoor concert on the deck of the Game Club from 4-8 p.m. this Saturday.

The next three days of the carnival will be next Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 24-26, stretching from 6-10 p.m. each night.

The carnival—which typically lasts for 10 nonconsecutive days—was originally scheduled for May this year but was moved to September and downsized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Game Club President Fred George said Snyder’s Amusements will operate the carnival in full compliance with town, county, state and federal social distancing regulations.

“They know what to do,” he said.

For more information, go to lovettsvillegameclub.com.