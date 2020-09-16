LWV Offers Online Leesburg Candidate Forum Tonight

Candidates for November’s Leesburg Town Council race will have an opportunity to reach voters in an online forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Loudoun County this evening.

The free, nonpartisan online forum for mayoral and council candidates is set for 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The forum will be moderated by Loudoun Now editor and publisher Norman K. Styer.

Candidates will take questions submitted by attendees before the forum who register on Facebook and Eventbrite. Tickets are free and can be obtained for Zoom participation at facebook.com/lwvloudoun.

On the ballot for the Nov. 3 election is incumbent mayor Kelly Burk and challenger Town Councilman Ron Campbell. After not receiving the endorsement of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, Campbell said he was suspending his second bid for the mayor’s seat, but his name remains on the ballot.

The Town Council race features four candidates vying for one of three seats: second-time candidate Kari Nacy, and first-time candidates Zach Cummings, Bill Replogle, and Ara Bagdasarian.

All candidates on November’s ballot are expected to participate in tonight’s forum.