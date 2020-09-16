Old Ashburn’s Ice Cream Scene Gets New Life

The HoneyBee Creamery will celebrate is grand opening Friday afternoon in an Old Ashburn space long known for its ice cream treats.

The space at 20693 Ashburn Road previously has been home to Hershey’s Ice Cream, then JR’s Soft Serve & Italian Ice. New owner, Andrea Howard, is bringing even more to the store, adding her established Loudoun chocolate company, Veritas Artizen Chocolate, to the retail location. The chocolate is hand-crafted from bean to bar, using cacao beans sourced through her direct trade partner in Ecuador. In addition to ice cream, customers can buy treats including bars, truffles, and chocolate-covered pretzels, cookies, and bacon.

HoneyBee Creamery will be open throughout the year and celebrating the launch all weekend after the 4 p.m. ribbon cutting Friday. Check its Facebook page for updates.