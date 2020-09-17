COVID Recovery, Westpark Dominate Talk During Leesburg Candidate Forum

There was quite a bit of unanimity Wednesday night during an online forum featuring the candidates in November’s Leesburg Town Council race.

The forum was organized by the Loudoun chapter of the League of Women Voters. Participating were the six candidates on November’s ballot: Mayor Kelly Burk and her challenger Councilman Ron Campbell, and council candidates Kari Nacy, Bill Replogle, Ara Bagdasarian, and Zach Cummings.

There were few moments of dissension in the 90-minute forum. Among the biggest takeaways was a shared top priority of economic recovery as town businesses and the town government continue to endure lagging revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell said the council needs to be prepared for some perhaps uncomfortable conversations as it readies for the spring’s budget deliberations, and consider cuts. He stressed the need for a new, five-year comprehensive plan that, in particular, deals with how to regain the town’s economic strength and gain additional revenue.

Burk suggested the creation of a citizen-led task force to determine the best path to economic recovery, an idea shared by other candidates.

“Adapting to the current situation and planning for recovery requires engaging the brainpower of our community,” Bagdasarian said.

The potential purchase of the former Westpark Golf Club property was also a hot topic. Over the summer the six-member council deadlocked on whether to investigate the purchase of the property, which many have said should remain as open space or become a new town park. Those on the council who did not support moving forward cited the tight government revenues because of COVID-19, and also the unlikelihood that a majority of the land could ever be developed because it is in a floodplain.

“I’m frustrated by the gridlock on Town Council when it comes to the Westpark issue. That’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for us,” Replogle said. “We need some good creative thinking of how do we preserve Westpark without making it a tax burden on our citizens.”

“Everyone supports green space,” Cummings said. “What we have to do is try and come up with a solution rather than rehash [what happened].”

The current council’s at times divisiveness also came up during Wednesday’s forum. Several candidates pointed to the council’s recent failure to fill the vacancy created by Josh Thiel’s May resignation from the council, following months of debate.

Nacy said that failure “put a black eye on the Town Council.” She said in her professional life, which involves managing 150 people, she has become adept at relationship management, a needed skill on the council which she believes she can bring to the table if elected. Nacy also currently chairs the town’s Planning Commission.

In one of the few digs of the night, Burk alluded to Campbell’s signed pledge to drop out of the mayor’s race if he did not receive the endorsement of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee. That endorsement went to Burk in a June 12 meeting. Campbell later said he was suspending his mayoral bid, but his name would remain on the ballot.

“I value integrity. As mayor if I sign a paper saying I’ll do something you can count on that,” Burk said.

“Integrity is more than what you put on paper, it’s what you do,” Campbell said in response. “As you look on Nov. 3 whether your relationship is to a party or to the town or how you value community, I believe you have a choice to make and you should be free to make that choice.”