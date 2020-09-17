Garden Club Arranges Some Community Cheer

Four members of the Leesburg Garden Club recently got together with Club President Suzi Worsham to arrange 30 vases full of colorful flowers to present to community supporters in Leesburg.

They dropped off the flowers to all the police stations and fire stations, post offices, senior communities, Inova Loudoun Hospital and the Children’s Emergency Room, Town Hall, urgent care facilities and the two newspapers in town.

The arrangers were Ingeborg Bock, Tracy Coffing, Sherri Anderson and Linda MacLean with flower offerings from Suzi Worsham, Kate Williams and Sherri Dennis.