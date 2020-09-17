Sterling Foundation Unveils New Sterling Park Sign

The Sterling Foundation on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its latest project, new entrance gateway signs to Sterling Park.

The signs, which read “Welcome to Sterling Park” and “Now Leaving Sterling Park” are installed in the medians at the northern and southern ends of Sterling Boulevard. They serve not only to highlight the heart of the community to visitors, but also to mark one of the first planned communities in Loudoun—it opened in 1963.

“These signs reflect the pride of the Sterling Park community,” stated Sterling Foundation Chairwoman Cheryl Villalobos. “For at least six years, many have tried to get welcome signs put on Sterling Blvd, but no one has had the tenacity to see this through until Jason Testerman took this on. He also led the way to uncover and rehab the original signs.”

The project is the result of a collaboration between the Sterling Foundation and the district Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling).

“From organizing SterlingFest to their Boulevard clean-up initiative and now the Sterling Park community signage, I must truly commend the Sterling Foundation for all of their invaluable hard work over the years,” Saines stated. “I encourage everyone to donate to, join, or get involved with the Sterling Foundation because they do amazing work in our community.”

The new signage was also made possible by a financial donation from Pulte Home Company, which funded the design and installation of the new entrance gateway signage.

To learn more about the Sterling Foundation, visit their website at SterlingFoundation.org and their Facebook page at Facebook.com/SterlingFoundationVA. For more information about the signage, project details, or ribbon cutting event details, email board@sterlingfoundation.org.