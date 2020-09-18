Burk, Cummings Lead in Fundraising for Leesburg Campaigns

In a decidedly unique year to run for public office, several candidates for November’s Leesburg Town Council race are still pulling in impressive fundraising totals.

Mayor Kelly Burk, the longest-serving public official of the group, tops the list, with $17,302 in her war chest, as of the most recent campaign filing through Aug. 31. Burk’s biggest contributor for the most recent reporting period, July 1 to Aug. 31, was downtown property owner Michael O’Connor with $1,500, followed by the Laborers International Union of North America, or LiUNA!, with $500. She received $5,575 in contributions this reporting period, and reported $1,493.08 in expenditures during those two months, with no loans.

Burk’s challenger, Councilman Ron Campbell, has reported no campaign contributions or expenditures this year, and currently has no money in his campaign account. Campbell said his campaign will not collect donations and plans connect with voters through social media.

In the council race, first-time candidate Zachary Cummings is the leader in the fundraising pack, with $5,925 cash on hand. His biggest contributor this reporting period was Diane Canney, owner of Sunset Hills Vineyard in Purcellville, with $1,000 this period and $1,500 contributed overall, followed by Frankfort, IL, nurse Lisa Corneta with $250, and $500 overall. Cummings received a total of $1,737 in contributions this period, and reported $1,798 in expenditures, with no loans.

Second-time candidate Kari Nacy has $1,290 in campaign funding available, and received the largest single campaign contribution this reporting period at $2,400 from her husband, firefighter Matthew Nacy. Her second-largest contributor this period was Janney Street retiree Jim Rives with $565. She received a total of $3,990 in contributions, and reported $3,000 in expenditures, with no loans.

First-time candidate Ara Bagdasarian’s only reported campaign contribution this cycle came from himself, in the form of $1,164.22 for yard signs. In total, he received $1,364.22 this period, including the yard sale contribution, and reported $1,557 in expenditures. He has $307.52 cash on hand with no loans.

Finally, fellow first-timer Bill Replogle’s most recent campaign filing report is only through the end of June. Then, he reported $172.03 in contributions with no expenditures and no loans. He lists that same amount as his total cash on hand.