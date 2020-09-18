Early Voting Opens with a Crowd in Leesburg

Early voting began today in Virginia, and Loudouners were eager to cast their ballots.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) was among the locals who visited the Loudoun County Office of Elections this morning to cast her vote in this year’s November general election, along with dozens of other residents waiting in a line that, at one point, wrapped around the side of the building. The congresswoman greeted a crowd of about 20 of her supporters before stepping in line and waiting less than 10 minutes to proceed through and cast her vote.

As of about 3:45 p.m., around 1,400 people had already voted in Leesburg.

For the first time, the registrar is also sending sample ballots to every voter, giving Loudouners an idea what their choices will be, however they choose to vote.

This year there are three ways to vote in Loudoun: at home by mail, voting early in person, or voting on Election Day at a polling place.

Voting early in person is available at the Office of Elections in Leesburg starting today, with extended hours and additional early voting sites opening Saturday, Oct. 17. Social distancing measures are be in place at all locations, face coverings are required when entering county facilities, and curbside voting is available for individuals who have mobility issues. The last day to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 31.

And voting in person on Election Day , Nov. 3, continues as normal, including curbside voting, with social distancing measures in place and face coverings required inside buildings. Election officials are also cooperating with the Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps to ensure voting in person is as safe as possible during the pandemic.

Loudoun County election officials have encouraged voters toapply onlinethrough the Virginia Department of Elections for their ballots atvote.elections.virginia.gov. The deadline to request a ballot be mailed is Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Ballots are being mailed starting today and come with instructions on how to complete them.

A completed mailed ballot must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be counted. Voters can check the status of their ballot—including whether it was rejected—atvote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.

The deadline to register to vote or update your information is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Go to loudoun.gov/novemberelection for more information about voting in the November general election in Loudoun.

This article was updated Sept. 18 at 4:19 p.m. with additional reporting.

Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) casts her ballot in her hometown of Leesburg on the first day of early voting Friday, Sept. 18. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]