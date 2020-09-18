Heritage Hall Achieves National Quality Award

At the height of pandemic challenges in senior living communities across the commonwealth, Leesburg’s Heritage Hall got some remarkable news.

The 45-year-old nursing home earned the Silver Award from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living. It was the only facility in Virginia to be awarded the honor.

It came just one year after the center earned Bronze Award honors, allowing it to apply for the second step in the national quality award program.

“Normally you don’t win it on your first time, but we did,” Heritage Hall AdministratorMaryL. Vorpahl said. “That has been so uplifting for our staff and our families and or residents.”

The program is designed to provide a pathway for providers of long-term and post-acute care services to achieve performance excellence. Applications are judged by trained examiners who provide recommendations for improvement and continuous learning.At the Silver Award level, applicants continue to learn and develop effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes.

Given the COVID-era access restrictions, the staff hasn’t been able to fully celebrate the achievement with the community yet, butVorpahl said that will happen when the time is right.

One thing is known, she said: Next year they’ll be going for the Gold Award, achieved by only four facilities nationwide in 2020.