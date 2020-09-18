Leesburg Fire Station Reopens After Expansion

After almost a year of renovations, Station 20 of the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company moved back into operation Thursday night.

The Plaza Street station had been closed since Nov. 1, and during that time all staff and apparatus were relocated to the fire company’s Station 1 on West Loudoun Street.

The improved station features three additions of approximately6,700 square feet; interior renovations of approximately 3,500 square feet; and a new stand-alone storage building and refuse container enclosure. According to a press release, the expansion and interior renovations will provide staff with expanded kitchen, dining and dayroom areas, additional office space, a new training room, four additional bunk rooms, dedicated men’s and women’s locker rooms, a new exercise room, and new support areas to include a decontamination room and a dedicated personal protective equipment storage room.

With the return to Station 20, Station 1 will no longer be staffed by full-time operational personnel, and instead be a volunteer-only operation.