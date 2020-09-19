Combat Hero Bike Build Presents ATV to Injured Marine

Last year, former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones received a free house for his service to the U.S. This weekend, he got a one-of-a-kind ATV with gun racks, a snowplow and a seat for his wife.

The Combat Hero Bike Build nonprofit Saturday presented Jones with a new Arctic Cat all-terrain vehicle fitted with tracks instead of tires, a snowplow, a trailer and two rifle cases. About 40 Patriot Guard Riders lined Jones’ Middleburg-area driveway to watch as he hopped on the ATV, backed it off the trailer and gave his wife and baby a ride around their house.

According to retired U.S. Navy sailor Kevin Maner, the one-ton ATV cost the Combat Hero Bike Build about $7,500 to purchase and present to Jones, who is a 2003 Loudoun Valley High School graduate and Lovettsville native.

Jones thanked Combat Hero Bike Build and Run for the Wall—an organization of motorcyclists who ride across the nation to promote the healing of veterans and their families and to honor the memory of those killed in action.

“We’re all about being there for each other,” Jones told the riders.

Since its formation in 2013, the Combat Hero Bike Build has presented 15 veterans with motorcycles. Maner said Jones’ ATV is the first one of its kind for the nonprofit to present.

Jones enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005 and was subsequently deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. In July 2010, he initiated an IED while working as a combat engineer to clear a route through a danger area. Jones lost both of his legs above the knee.

In the London 2012 Paralympics, Jones and his U.S. rowing team won a bronze medal for mixed double sculls. A year later, he took six months to solo-cycle 5,180 miles across the U.S. from Maine to California to raise $126,000 for three charities that aid wounded veterans—the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund and the Ride 2 Recovery. In fall 2017, Jones ran 31 marathons in 31 days in 31 different cities to raise more than $200,000 for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

And in July 2019, Jones announced plans to challenge Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) in the 2020 election as a Republican but lost the Republican nomination earlier this summer.

For his service to America, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation in April 2019 dedicated to Jones his 2,833-square-foot, mortgage-free smart home just north of Middleburg.

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones backs out his brand-new Arctic Cat ATV. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones takes his wife, Pam, and baby for a ride around their Middleburg-area home on his new Arctic Cat ATV. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Retired U.S. Navy sailor Kevin Maner explains to former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones how to start up his new Arctic Cat ATV. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]