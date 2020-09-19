Loudoun Eyes Opening Classes for K-2 Students

Loudoun’s youngest grade-school students could be headed back to class as early as Oct. 27.

The School Board on Tuesday night will be presented with the next phase of the school division’s back to school plan. Among the proposals Superintendent Eric Williams will lay out is to allow kindergarten, first and second graders to begin hybrid learning by late October or early November. Third, fourth and fifth graders could begin hybrid classes in early December, according to a presentation prepared for the meeting.

The hybrid classes would be offered to families who signed up for that option prior to the School Board’s decision in July to open the school year with 100% distance learning. Under that model, students will attend in-person classes two days per week and have online learning three days.

Administrators have already opened classes for students enrolled in the Monroe Advanced Technology Academy. Plans have been approved to offer in-person learning for students with disabilities, preschool and pre-kindergarten students and some English language learners starting in October.

Along with students in grades 3-5, the phase 3 reopening plan could also see students at the Academy of Engineering and Technology and the Academy of Science return to in-person classes.

Under the plan, it is not envisioned that middle and high school students will be offered in-person learning before the second semester, which begins Jan. 21.