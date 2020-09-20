COVID Closes Wine Kitchen Temporarily

An employee’s positive COVID-19 test has spelled the temporary closure of Leesburg’s Wine Kitchen restaurant.

The restaurant shared the news on its Facebook page Sunday morning. The announcement noted that the employee was last in the restaurant Sept. 15 and was not exhibiting symptoms at that time.

“[B]ut as we have throughout – we are taking extra precautions and closing while we test all our employees,” the statement read. “We will re-open once our employees receive a negative test and show zero symptoms. We apologize for any inconvenience. This is far from ideal for us as well, but we feel it is the best way to keep our staff and guests safe.”

The Wine Kitchen is located at 7 S. King St. in downtown Leesburg.