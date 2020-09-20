Driver, Passenger Unharmed in Belmont Ridge Road Rollover

A rollover crash on Belmont Ridge Road at about 7 p.m. Saturday night left two college-age girls virtually unharmed.

According to the girls’ fathers, one of the girls was driving her Mercedes ML350 northbound on Belmont Ridge Road before swerving right to avoid being hit by a driver turning left onto Ashburn Farm Parkway. They then ran off the road, smashed through a crosswalk signal pole, took out a utility box, flipped and landed on the driver’s side in the woods next to a pedestrian path. Their fathers said the girls left the crash scene with only bruises.

This is the second violent wreck on Belmont Ridge Road in the last month. On Aug. 24, the driver of a Tesla Model X struck a Mazda 3, sending the Mazda into the highway’s sound wall at the northeastern corner of the Belmont Ridge Road and Hay Road intersection. The driver of the Mazda, Gail Appling, 47, of Ashburn, was transported to Lansdowne Hospital where she died.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release information on the wreck.