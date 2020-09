Some of the first panels created for the COVID-19 Honor Quilt project where displayed Saturday during the closing night of the Loudoun Arts Film Festival at 40 West Vinyards.

The project seeks to express gratitude for the service of medical professionals and frontline workers as well as to memorialize those who suffered or died during the pandemic.

To learn more about the project and to get involved, go to covid19ushonorquilt.org.