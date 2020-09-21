Chamber Announces Small Business Award Finalists

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the24 finalistsfor this year’s 26thAnnual Loudoun Small Business Awards.

The finalists are competing for top honors in six industry categories, as well as for the title ofLoudoun’s Entrepreneurof the YearandThe Small Business of the Year. Loudoun’s Entrepreneur of the Year finalists will be announced next Monday.

“Loudoun’s small business community has endured tremendous sacrifices and made significant contributions to rally our community’s response throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said Chamber President Tony Howard. “The businesses and entrepreneurs we honor on Nov. 13are representative of the grit, ingenuity and commitment to excellence our small business community always demonstrates, in good times and bad.”

This year’s finalists were chosen by committees of Loudoun business leaders and industry experts, who met virtually to review nearly 100 applications.

Now, the Loudoun community has the opportunity to pick this year’s People’s Choice Award honoree. The week-long, online ballot allows the public to vote for their favorite finalists in each industry category. Not only do these votes help determine which finalist earns top honors in their category, the top overall vote winner will be named the 2020 People’s Choice Award honoree. Voting ends on Friday at 5 p.m. To vote, go toLoudounChamber.org/SBA.

The 26thannual Loudoun Small Business Awards ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 13. To ensure maximum safety for the award finalists and other guests, the Small Business Awards will be held as a hybrid in-person and virtual event this year.

The ceremony will take place at The National Conference Center, with attendees capped at 200 and strict social distancing and facial covering rules enforced. It also will be streamed online on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

Sponsorships are available. For more information, call 703-777-2176 or go to LoudounChamber.org.

Finalists for Loudoun Destination Business of the Year:

Bear Chase Brewing

Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

The Conche

Finalists for Main Street Business of the Year:

Catoctin Creek Distillery

Joe’s Pizzaria

MI-Box of Northern Virginia

The Marketing Management Group

Finalists for Superior Service Business of the Year:

37 Media & Marketing Group

Advanced Corrective Chiropractic

Extraordinary Transitions

Woofie’s

Finalists for Virtual Business of the Year:

Anonymous Assistants

IntegrateIT

TextP2P

Yield Bookkeeping

Finalists for Health and Wellness Business of the Year:

The National Sports Medicine Institute

Greenheart Juice Shop

Temple Training

The Fitness Equation

Finalists for Nonprofit Organization of the Year:

Crossroads Jobs

Friends of Loudoun Mental Health Inc.

Loudoun Literacy Council

Veterans Moving Forward

Finalists for Small Business of the Year:

Loudoun Free Clinic

Other finalists for Small Business of the Year are the winners of the 2020 Industry categories who will be announced the night of the event. Winners of industry categories from the past two years of Small Business Awards are invited to apply for this category every year.