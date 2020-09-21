Letter: Mehrunnisa Akbar, Aldie

Editor: With virtual learning, this school year is going to look nothing like what we used to know as traditional schooling. It’s in all of our best interests to embrace the change and adapt to this new world we find ourselves in.

Although our basic innate values as human beings should remain the same, the world around us is ever changing. Considering that since the beginning of time each species is learning to survive and thrive in an ever-changing environment and the most adaptable ones last the longest, I am all for trying to find the positive in change. It can definitely be a struggle at first of course, but we can find our way and figure it out.

All of this reminds me of a verse from the Qur’an which states, “Aye, surely there is ease after hardship.” (94:7). Keeping this in mind as a parent, we must raise our children for change and be ready to accept their new ways instead of reminiscing about the past and making them hold on to our age-old traditions, whether it be schooling or something else.

Here’s to a great school year ahead. As a mom of three boys, I wish you health, safety, and all the best in your academic endeavors.

Mehrunnisa Akbar, Aldie