Hill Tom Robber Sentenced to 26 Years in Prison

The man who robbed Hillsboro’s Hill Tom Market more than five and a half years ago will spend 26 years behind bars.

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher on Monday sentenced Dale Mainhart, 38, to 15 years and six months in prison for robbery, three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two years for wearing a mask in public—to be served consecutively. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Shamis sought a sentence for the robbery-related charges based on the high-end of the sentencing guidelines. He calculated that to be 20 years and six months, based on Mainhart’s prior criminal history.

And for a resulting probation violation, the judge also revoked and imposed the balance of a previously suspended sentence, adding an additional five years and six months to Mainhart’s prison time.

The robbery happened in January 2015, when Mainhart walked into the Hill Tom Market, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded she hand over the money in the register, which turned out to be around $350. Mainhart in January this year pled guilty to all three felony charges.

