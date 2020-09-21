Letter: John J. Witmer, Purcellville

Editor: As much as I would like to gerrymander to go the way of the dodo bird, I am not in favor of the proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution, which appears as Question 1 on our November ballot.

The amendment gives no details on who or how members of a redistricting commission would be selected or on what qualifications they should possess. Redistricting recommendations from the commission would have to be voted up or down by the General Assembly. The governor would have no say in the matter, a feature that surely must be contrary to the Virginia Constitution. In the face of a deadlock, the whole matter would be thrown to the Virginia Supreme Court, whose job is to interpret laws, not to make them. The General Assembly must do its redistricting duty and not fob it off onto a commission and the courts. I hope all Virginians will vote no on this pernicious amendment.

Redistricting should be done with the aid of computer assistance, no commissions, no committees necessary. Enter state population figures, give instructions to assign a given population size to the smallest possible area and see what happens. Even so, the results of such a human no-hands-on approach would, no doubt, be unacceptable to every interest group in the state.

I fully support Question 2 on the ballot, re. a personal property tax exemption for permanently disabled veterans, even though it does not go far enough. I would support state and federal income tax exemptions for all permanently disabled veterans.

John J. Witmer, Purcellville