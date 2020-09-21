Photo Gallery: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A crowd of mourners gathered at the county courthouse in Leesburg on Sunday night to reflect on the life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87. Speakers during the brief vigil included faith and political leaders and others inspired by Ginsburg’s trailblazing legal career and called on those in attendance to continue her work .

“It is up to us to pick it up and continue with the amazing work that Justice Ginsburg accomplished during her long career and that she cared passionately about. I know that each and every one of you here will continue that march toward greater equality for women and all minorities and for greater social justice,” Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said.