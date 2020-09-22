COVID Concerns Postpone Loudoun United’s Saturday Match

Loudoun United, in collaboration with the United Soccer League, announced today that its Sept. 26 match against the Charleston Battery will be postponed because of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the Loudoun United organization.

The individuals have been isolated at home and the club is working with local infectious disease specialists to address the concerns, according to the team.

Loudoun United will continue to work with the league and the Charleston Battery to determine when to move forward with the rescheduled match.