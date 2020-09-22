Letter: Natassia Grover, Ashburn

Editor: In the name of equity, Loudoun County Public Schools is destroying racial equality in direct violation of state and federal law by openly embracing Critical Race Theory.

The LCPS website recommends Ibram X. Kendi’s book “How To Be An Antiracist” in which he argues that deliberate racial discrimination is a remedy for historical discrimination, and LCPS intends to incorporate this into school policy. In practice this ends up disproportionately hurting Asian students, as Asra Nomani explained in her criticism of Fairfax County’s policy recommendations for admissions into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.



As part of Superintendent Eric William’s Comprehensive Equity Plan, the Academy of Science enrollment will reflect the community demographic. Inevitably, it will be Asian students who are discriminated against in the admissions process because they are 23% of total LCPS enrollment but 82% of AOS enrollees.



In addition to the discrimination planned against Asian students, LCPS is requiring teachers to participate in trainings and incorporate curriculum that could be called abusive. According to James Lindsay, co-author of “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity,” “Teaching children about privilege, complicity in systems of racism, and ‘white fragility’ is child abuse.”



LCPS seeks to reinforce 19th century socially constructed racial categories and encourage racial identities, including white consciousness, while discouraging “colorblindness” and the classically liberal concept of treating individuals based on character instead of superficial appearance. This is not progress. This is not antiracist. This is programmed racial identity and institutionalized discrimination.

Natassia Grover, Ashburn