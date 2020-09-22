Purcellville Police Officers Help Out by Building Deck

Purcellville Police Department officers did an unusual bit of community policing Tuesday by replacing a deck for a woman recovering from surgery.

Sgt. Rob Wagner said he knows Wendy Smith, who works for the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Service, and found out she was going to be getting knee surgery. He met with her one day on the deck on the side of her house in Purcellville, and seeing its dilapidated state had an idea.

“I met up with Chaplain [Larry] Brooks here, and I said I think we can do a good community event by helping them with their deck, and he said that sounds like a good idea,” Wagner said.

Brooks preaches at The Well Ministry in Woodbridge, and also serves with Purcellville’s Volunteers in Police Service or VIPS. He put up all the money for the lumber, in addition to helping with the build. That work put a new deck on the side of the house that Smith, her mother Geraldine and sister Barbara share.

Five Purcellville Police officers and two VIPS helped with the build.