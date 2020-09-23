25 Foxcroft School Students Earn AP Scholar Awards

Loudoun County residents Betsy Altenburg of Purcellville, Tami Famweo of Ashburn, Kenzie Green of Hamilton, Mimi Suh of Sterling, and Nell Nicastro and Rose Uran of Middleburg are among a group of 25 students from Foxcroft School who earned 2020 AP Scholar Awards from the College Board for outstanding achievement on Advanced Placement exams taken last spring.

A total of 14 seniors and 11 members of the Class of 2020 earned AP Scholar designations at the school. It was 17th consecutive year that the number of AP Scholars at Foxcroft reached double digits.

Two students—senior Scarlett Dong and Class of 2020 graduate Kenzie Green—achieved the status of National Scholar.