Army Vet Who Shot Loudoun Deputies Set for Sentencing; NAACP Mounts Objections

The Sterling man convicted of nearly a dozen felonies after a 2017 Christmas Eve shooting that left three deputies injured will be formally sentenced next week, after a jury recommended he serve 74 years in prison. Wednesday, a Loudoun Circuit Court judge rejected allegations of juror racism and denied a bid for a new trial.

On Christmas Eve 2017, three deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a Sterling residence. That dispute involved Douglas Vernon Johnson, now 42, and his then-19-year-old daughter. After determining that Johnson was the primary aggressor, the deputies resolved to arrest him. Johnson then jumped into his closet, grabbed a .45-caliber handgun and during a struggle with the officers fired it three times, hitting one of the deputies in his arm and both legs and the other deputy in her leg.

Johnson, who is Black, was arrested and charged with 11 felonies. Following a six-day trial in August 2019, a unanimous 12-person jury sentenced him to 40 years in prison for two counts of attempted capital murder, 10 years for two counts of malicious wounding, 18 years for two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted capital murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding, and six years for three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied building. That prison time is recommended to be served consecutively—meaning Johnson would spend a total of 74 years in prison.

Johnson, through his defense attorney Edward Ungvarsky, filed a motion in February requesting the court throw out the August 2019 verdict and initiate a new trial. But Loudoun Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher on Wednesday denied Johnson’s motion.

Johnson will be formally sentenced Sept. 30 in Circuit Court.

In the motion requesting a new trial, Ungvarsky wrote that all 12 jurors in the trial were white and that the court excused a final prospective Black juror because he was previously convicted of a misdemeanor DWI. That prospective juror was convicted of a DWI—a Class 1 misdemeanor—in Loudoun County General District Court in December 2018.

Ungvarsky pointed out that there were four other white jurors who he claimed were convicted of misdemeanors in different counties through the years, but that those jurors failed to disclose their alleged convictions when asked during the voir dire juror selection process.

“There is no race-neutral reason for this disparate treatment of similarly situated jurors,” Ungvarsky wrote. “In striking [the Black juror], the [county prosecutor] excluded 100% of qualified Black jurors and ensured a jury that was 100% white.”

With formal sentencing moving forward, the Loudoun NAACP issued a Sept. 23 statement calling for “justice to be served” in the case. The organization wants Johnson’s sentences to run concurrently, rather than consecutively, with no more than 20 years of active time served. The NAACP also wants Johnson’s sentence to be served at an in-person mental health facility, rather than a prison.

In addition to raising concerns about the all-white jury, the organization argued Johnson’s PTSD was not adequately considered during the trial.

“While Mr. Johnson’s harming of officers is egregious, the systems failed him and on multiple levels,” a Sept. 23 NAACP statement reads.

According to the NAACP, Johnson’s family and friends noticed a change in his behavior and mental health after returning home from two tours of duty with the U.S. Army in Iraq and being diagnosed with PTSD and depression. The NAACP stated that Johnson believed seeking mental health support would have impacted his security clearance for his job as a deputy senior operations officer at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“The system failed Mr. Johnson, a retired major in the U.S. Army, by stigmatizing PTSD among our veteran population. … The United States fails too many of our veterans after they have served, and this is clearly another example of that failure,” the NAACP statement reads.

According to trial testimony from Stephen Lally, a psychologist who evaluated Johnson in May 2019, Johnson “fully meets the criteria for PTSD” and depression.

On Aug. 11, Johnson’s friend, Jasper Lewis, also reached out for help in Johnson’s case. He sent a letter to multiple government officials explaining that Johnson suffered privately for years with PTSD. Lewis wrote that he was not trying to argue the merits of the case, but was trying to draw attention to the mental health of U.S. combat veterans.

“When a decorated officer with no prior criminal history can be treated with so little regard for his service, it is an indictment on all of us,” he wrote. “When our military sacrifices so much for us, the least we can do is give them the benefit of the doubt concerning their issues with PTSD.”

As in Ungvarsky’s Feb. 21 motion, the NAACP also claims “the system” also failed Johnson because “almost the entire jury pool was white, with just two African-Americans receiving jury duty summons.”

“These systemic failures of a lack of diversity in a jury of Mr. Johnson’s peers speaks to a larger issue on how jury pools are compiled in Loudoun County,” the NAACP statement reads.

Because of COVID-19-related restrictions limiting public access inside the courthouse, the NAACP Loudoun is requesting the judge postpone Johnson’s sentencing until a safe public hearing or virtual hearing can be arranged; that the court publicly announce any changes to viewing options of the sentencing so that Johnson’s family, friends and the community can attend; that the court examine the prosecutor who conducted the jury selection; that the court permit Johnson’s sentence to run concurrently with no more than 20 years of time served; and that the court allow Johnson’s sentence to be served in an in-person mental health facility.

“As a veteran and a human being, Mr. Johnson deserves adequate mental health treatment,” the NAACP statement reads.

Johnson also faces a civil lawsuit filed by the one of the deputies he shot nearly three years ago.

Deputy Tim Iverson on Dec. 23 last year filed a civil suit alleging Johnson assaulted and battered him. Iverson is seeking a judgment of $1.75 million and $350,000 in punitive damages from Johnson.

