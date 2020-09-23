Coalition Contributes $25K for Mental Health Counseling

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, a Leesburg-based nonprofit dedicated to rebuilding the lives of severely wounded veterans, awarded a $25,000 grant to Give an Hour.

The grant will provide access to Give an Hour’s national network of licensed volunteer counselors for wounded veterans and their loved ones referred by the coalition.

“I am delighted that the Coalition will now be able to offer an important, tangible service to dozens of men and women, and their families, who are struggling with the often-debilitating manifestations of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and the on-going stresses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated President & CEO David Walker.

Give an Hour’s mission is to develop national networks of volunteers capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions and increase the likelihood that those in need receive support and care.

For more information about Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, go tosaluteheroes.org.