Loudoun Opens Next Round of COVID-19 Business Grant Applications

Applications opened at noon for one of 600, $5,000 grants available to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Supervisors has put $3 million into a fifth round of Business Interruption Fund grants. Eligible businesses that have not previously received county or town grant funding can apply for a $5,000 grant.

Applications are open now at LoudounBusinessFund.org. The application window will close at noon on Sept. 30.

Applicants must demonstrate the following criteria:

Have between zero and 100 W-2 employees (no limit on 1099 contractors);

Have less than $5 million in gross annual receipts;

Have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020;

Have at least a 25% loss in revenue that can be attributed to COVID-19;

Be a licensed and operational for-profit business in Loudoun County, Va.;

Applicants who have not received funding in any previous round of the County’s Business Interruption Fund or through a similar grant process offered by any of Loudoun’s incorporated towns will be given priority in receiving funding.

Loudoun Economic Development is also working with the Purcellville and Hamilton town councils and economic development teams to help administer their own business grant processes.

As in previous rounds, the Loudoun Economic Development Authority will administer the grant process and disperse the funds to randomly selected businesses. The Department of Economic Development, Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of the Revenue, Finance Division and other county staff will assist in administering and certifying the applicants, as well as continuing to provide a wide array of business resources.