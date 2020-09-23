Loudoun School Board Eyes End of Class Ranking System

A proposal to move away from class ranking for the graduates of each high school is under review by the School Board.

Instead, the school division would move to a system of cut points for the top 5 percent, 10 percent and 20 percent of students. And they would adopt the Latin honor system that assigns accolades of summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude.

The School Board’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee last month unanimously endorsed the concept and the full board was briefed on it Tuesday night.

Under the proposal, the system would first be used for today’s sophomores, the Class of 2023.

A formal vote is expected Oct. 13.