Loudoun School Board Eyes End of Class Ranking System
A proposal to move away from class ranking for the graduates of each high school is under review by the School Board.
Instead, the school division would move to a system of cut points for the top 5 percent, 10 percent and 20 percent of students. And they would adopt the Latin honor system that assigns accolades of summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude.
The School Board’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee last month unanimously endorsed the concept and the full board was briefed on it Tuesday night.
Under the proposal, the system would first be used for today’s sophomores, the Class of 2023.
A formal vote is expected Oct. 13.
4 thoughts on “Loudoun School Board Eyes End of Class Ranking System”
This is a stupid idea.
Education should be merit based. Ranking is very appropriate unless you want to give everyone a trophy for showing up to class.
Totally concur. When I played baseball back in the day, if your team didn’t come in first or second, well, that was that and it made you want to train harder and get better. From what I understand, participation trophies are rampant everywhere. You can still have the Latin honors with the class ranking system. In my high school back during the quill pen and candle era, we had 4 people vying for Valedictorian and those were some hard working young people. All 4 ended up with full rides to high speed universities because they put the time and work in. Not a fan of this idea.
if LCPS wants to continue to do things that don’t make sense, we the taxpayers should have the option as to whether or not we want our tax dollars to support the schools.
Old: Bust your hump. Study hard. Sacrifice now and a better future and success will come without limits.
New: What’s wrong with you? You trying to be all ‘smart’ or something? Trying to make others who zoned out on Netflix feel bad because you studied instead? You think you better than us?
The Loudoun County School Board continues to fail our children. Rather than encourage excellence, they actively work to reduce everyone down to the speed of the slowest ship, as they kowtow to radical fringe groups, who do not have Loudoun kid’s interests in mind.
Mediocrity is the way you enslave future generations into accepting things couldn’t possibly be better.