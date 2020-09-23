Parade of Warbirds to be Seen Over Loudoun, Region on Friday

Area residents should start planning their viewing spots for Friday morning’s Arsenal of Democracy Flyover.

Scores of World War II-era aircraft will fly over the National Mall in Washington, DC, starting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. Loudoun is in their flight path.

The warbirds will be coming in from the west and follow the Potomac River en route to the nation’s capital. Some planes also may be sighted on Thursday, as crews practice their maneuvers and formations.

The event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. A similar event for the 70th anniversary in 2015 drew large crowds of onlookers throughout Northern Virginia and in DC.

Spectators will see waves of aircraft separated by two minutes, each representing historic battles in the European and Pacific theaters. The aerial parade is expected to last 75 minutes.

Among the nearly 70 aircraft expected to participate are six B-25 Mitchell bombers, two B-29 Superfortresses, six C-47 Skytrains, five P-40 Warhawks, four B-17 Flying Fortresses, nine P-51 Mustangs and a British Harvard.