Purcellville Council Set for Oct. 13 Vote to Create Police Advisory Committee

The Purcellville Town Council is poised to vote in three weeks to create a citizen-led committee that will advise the council on how residents feel the police force should operate. Following a discussion Tuesday night, the vote likely will be unanimous.

The proposed Community Policing Advisory Committee would provide the council with recommendations on town police policies and practices. At the end of a nearly two-hour discussion this week, Mayor Kwasi Fraser conducted a straw poll to gauge whether council members would be comfortable voting on the committee’s creation at the Oct. 13 Town Council meeting. All six council members said they would vote “yes” to create the committee at that meeting, based on the modifications and additions they made to the committee’s proposed ordinance this week.

“It looks positive,” Fraser said.

The proposal to create the policing advisory committee followed a June 7 Black Lives Matter march in town, which prompted former councilman Nedim Ogelman and longtime town resident Molly Magoffin to suggest the group’s formation.

To hear residents’ opinions on the formation of the group, the Town Council held a Sept. 8 public hearing, during which five residents were either opposed or concerned about the group’s formation while three spoke in support of it.

Reason for Formation; Mission

According to the proposed ordinance to create the committee, the group will be formed to enhance communication and community engagement between the Town Council, the town police and residents regarding matters of police-community relations, police training, and police protocols; to promote the equal and fair treatment of all citizens by town police officers; to promote respect for town police by recognizing their extensive training and good work; to raise awareness about racial injustice in policing and become informed on ways the town seeks to promote racial equality in its policing; and to improve the public trust of the town police through increased communication and education.

The proposed mission of the committee is to engage in dialogue with Purcellville’s residents, businesses, police and visitors about policing; to identify public safety issues in town and recommend to the Town Council solutions to those issues—solutions committee members will craft in collaboration with community leaders, community organizations and stakeholders, including the town police; and to identify examples of excellent policing in the town to publicly recognize officers.

While all council members seem supportive of creating the committee, their reasoning differed.

Fraser and Vice Mayor Mary Jane Williams during the Sept. 8 council meeting said the town’s Black community doesn’t trust the police.

“There is aperceptionofmistrustfor the police,” Fraser said at that meeting.

Councilman Stanley Milan has said the committee would be a preventative measure to keep the town’s police force in check, even if there might not be problems in its ranks right now.

Meanwhile, Councilman Tip Stinnette has said the group would unite and create partnerships, not divide the community.

Committee Powers

The committee is proposed to have the power to compile, and present to the council and police, information on community recommendations concerning the procedures, programs, policies, training, use of technology and effectiveness of the police force; to provide residents with information on the Police Department; to make recommendations on how officer complaints are handled and how bias complaints and deadly force cases are investigated; and to make recommendations on town policies that would “prevent police bias and use of unnecessary deadly force,” among other powers.

Members would have the duty to “present all information without regard to personal beliefs or concern for personal, professional or political consequences.”

The committee is also proposed to have the power to “review significant community policing issues in Purcellville”—a power some residents have said is unnecessary, since they feel the town’s police force has no issues.

To bolster that idea, Police Chief Cynthia McAlister on Sept. 8 told council members that only 21 resident complaints have been filed against her officers since June 2015. Given the town’s close to 10,200-resident population, that comes out to be about one complaint for every 485 residents spread out over the past five years. McAlister noted that none of those complaints resulted in the termination of an officer.

But Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church Pastor Dave Milam on Tuesday pointed to a town police shooting of a teenager that happened more than six years ago—when an officer responded to a suicide call and ended up fatally shooting 17-year-old Christian Alberto Sierra.

Milam thanked Williams for her comments at the Sept. 8 meeting, in which she spoke about her son who “at times [has] been harassed in our community, whether at school or sometimes by the police.”

“This is a challenging situation,” he said. “There’s an opportunity for us to address an issue that has been a long part of our nation and is a part of our community in many ways. … it’s part of our Police Department.”

Committee Membership

The committee is proposed to consist of nine voting members, all of whom would be appointed by the Town Council, which will be required to appoint members “in a manner that achieves a diversity of viewpoint, race, ethnicity, and experience with law enforcement.”

Two seats would be reserved for people who own or manage an in-town business; one seat would be reserved for a Loudoun Valley High School student and another for a Woodgrove High School student; two more seats would be reserved for “persons who identify as persons of color;” one seat would be filled by a person with five or more years of experience in the field of criminal justice; one seat would be filled by a person with five or more years of experience in the field of social work or mental health; and another seat would be filled “without regard to particularized experience.”

All members would need to be 16 years of age or older.

Councilman Joel Grewe said he has heard concern from residents that nine members might be too many and could slow the committee down in its ability to conduct business efficiently. Town Attorney Sally Hankinssaid nine members might be a good number, since there would be a better chance for a quorum to be established if a few members were unable to attend a meeting.

A Unique Committee or One and the Same?

A debate of whether the committee would have different responsibilities than the town’s eight other committees, commissions and boards ensued during Tuesday’s meeting.

Charlene Lane, a 1970 graduate of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy, argued the committee would be entirely different than others, since it could present police officers with fatal consequences if they pause in a potentially deadly situation to decide if their actions would be justified in today’s day and age.

“This committee will take someone’s livelihood into consideration,” she said. “This is a whole different kind of committee that you are proposing.”

Magoffin said there was no need to “dramatize” the committee’s formation. She said the committee would be just like the town’s other committees—all of which, she said, affect peoples’ livelihoods. She said that the committee is needed because taxpayers pay for the public safety the town’s Police Department provides.

Ogelman, too, said the committee would act just like the town’s eight other committees, commissions and boards—as an advisory body.

ButHankinsemphasized that the committee would, in fact, be different than other town committees because of themoderate to high risk of legal liability it would pose. She gave an example of a resident reporting a falling tree to a member of the Tree and Environment Sustainability Committee, which could be resolved by simply taking the tree down before it fell into a public street or sidewalk.

Conversely, if a resident reported to a policing advisory committee member that a police officer did something unlawful and that committee member did not inform Hankins or Town Manager David Mekarski of the complaint, the resident could then claim that they reported the officer’s actions to the town and claim that nothing was done.

“There has to be a process by which information, when it is collected from people about our employees, that it makes its way to the very people who can do something about it,” Hankins said. “That would be a very expensive problem for the town have legally, I promise.”

“Once knowledge is obtained by any person with a town logo on anything, we are all charged with knowing it. I just can’t emphasize that enough. We are all charged with knowing it,” she said.

Hankins stressed that complaints against police officers are administrative, personnel matters that need to be taken straight to her and Mekarski, and are not legislative matters to be taken up by the Town Council.

“Employment law is probably this town’s largest risk area,” she said.

In recent years, the town has experienced troubles in the area of employment law. A 2017 investigation, later found to be unsubstantiated, into the police chief led to the placing of multiple town staffers on administrative leave while multiple other investigations were performed. That led to several lawsuits from some of those staffers, who claimed that they were unjustifiably placed on leave and that their reputations were tarnished.

Read the full proposed ordinance to create the Purcellville Community Policing Advisory Committee here.

