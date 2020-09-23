Roscoe Franklin Trump, 1941-2020

Roscoe Franklin Trump, better known as Frank Trump, passed away September 14th, 2020.

Frank was born May 6, 1941 in Beckley, West Virginia.

He was well known in Loudoun County for establishing Trump’s Electrical Service Inc. in 1975 and operating it, with great success and an outstanding reputation, for the next 35 years.

Among many great achievements, Frank was married to his high school sweetheart, Janice Trump, for 58 years having dated as teenagers for 5 years before marriage.

Frank is predeceased by his parents, Roscoe and Ruth Trump, and sister Mildred Lussier and survived by his sister Freida Jean Trump, Wife Janice Trump and his three children; son Jeff and wife Betty, son Brian and wife Christine, and daughter Stephanie and husband John. Frank is also survived by eight grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

While he has left this Earth, Frank’s legacy lives on through his family, business, and the memories of those he touched with his kindness and firm values. He will be dearly missed by all.