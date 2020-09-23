Severn Promoted at St. John Properties

St. John Properties has promoted Danny Severn to assistant vice president, with responsibility to oversee the day-to-day development responsibilities of the Virginia and Central Maryland division.

Severn has worked for the company since 2008. He began his St. John Properties career as a student intern and functioned in various property management and leasing roles and rose to serve as director of Development for Virginia and Central Maryland three years ago. The firm’s current development pipeline in Frederick, MD and Northern Virginia currently exceeds 2.5 million square feet.

Severn earned a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania and master’s degree from the Edward St. John Real Estate Program at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is a member of NAIOP Northern Virginia, currently serving as the co-chairman of Developing Leaders.

“Danny has proven to be a key leader on our team and consistently demonstrates his proficiency in various development, leasing and property management roles,” stated Matt Holbrook, Regional Partner for St. John Properties. “Time and again he has shown the ability to create value through the development process and he always places the needs of our clients first. Danny embodies the important values of our firm, and this promotion is well-deserved recognition of his commitment to professionalism, responsiveness and creativity.”