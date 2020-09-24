Academies Students Launch International Competition

Rashmi Francis and Rohan Bhansali, high school seniors at the Academies of Loudoun, have co-founded an international K-12 competition for students with an interest in art, entrepreneurship, and technology.

They partnered with local and international companies ranging from Kravitz Orthodontics to Google and assembled a panel of judges that includes students from Yale University, Princeton University, Stanford University, Caltech, and Columbia University. And there is $3,000 in prize money.

They plan a series of conferences with speakers such as CEOs, professors from Harvard, Brown, and Julliard, and directors of fine arts performance companies.

The project was inspired by thecancellation or postponement of many student activities. The challenge is to provide an opportunity for students of all ages and backgrounds to demonstrate their creativity and abilities to get involved with worldwide and community issues. Themes are cultural heritage, energy and environment, health and accessibility, and humanitarian action.

Learn more atariachallenge.org.