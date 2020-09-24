Aligned Closes on $1B Credit Package

Data center developer Aligned completed a $1 billion senior secured credit facility that is the first U.S. data center sustainability-linked financing. The package is one of the largest private debt raises in data center history, consisting of a $650 million term loan, a $100 million delayed draw term loan and a $250 million revolving credit facility.

“Aligned’s latest sustainability-linked financing accelerates our goal to set a best-in-class example for the data center industry with respect to environmentally and socially sustainable growth,” CFOAnubhav Rajstated.“Sustainable practices and principles permeate every facet of Aligned’s organization; aligning these initiatives with our financing further demonstrates an industry-leading commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The deal provides Aligned with additional capital to accelerate corporate, customer and community-related sustainability initiatives as well as short and long-term growth objectives. Aligned’s sustainability-linked financing is tied to the company’s core environmental, social and governance objectives, and key performance indicators that include a commitment to a match its annual energy consumption with zero-carbon renewable energy by 2024.

Aligned operates data centers in Ashburn, Dallas, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Its 26-acre Ashburn campus offers 778,000 square feet of space and 180 megawatts of power.