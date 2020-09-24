Food For Neighbors Kicks Off the School Year

On Sept. 12, Herndon-based Food For Neighbors kicked off its support of 22 Fairfax and Loudoun County schools for the 2020-2021 school year by collecting a record-breaking 12,300 pounds of food during its Red Bag Program event.

Unable to use public school space this year, the nonprofit formed a partnership with Westwood Baptist Church in Springfield, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Herndon, and Riverside Presbyterian Church in Sterling to serve as food collection and sorting sites.

The hub of the new Sterling site, Riverside Presbyterian provides weekly food pack distribution for Sterling Middle School, Park View High School, River Bend Middle School, and Potomac Falls High School students.

Since 2016, Food For Neighbors has collected over 124,600 pounds of food, with more than 1,200 families donating red bags filled with shelf-stable foods, plus more than 650 drivers and volunteers participating in the food collection and sorting events. The organization also purchases additional food when supplies run low in between Red Bag Program events, and provides grocery gift cards for students experiencing the gravest food insecurity.

Learn more atfoodforneighbors.org.