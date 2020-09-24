Leesburg Business Grant Applications to Remain Open

Although the Town of Leesburg initially set a 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, deadline to apply for a business infusion grant through its share of CARES funding, that deadline has been extended indefinitely.

According to Deputy Town Manager Keith Markel, the application period is expected to remain open through sometime in mid-October, with no end date yet set. The town staff will begin processing the applications received through the original deadline and expect to have those funds distributed to qualified town businesses within the next two to three weeks, he said. As of Wednesday afternoon, 187 town businesses had applied for grants.

The first round of business grant funding only netted around $665,000 in grants to just under 150 town businesses. For the second round of funding, the town is hoping the remaining balance of the $3 million available for business grants is scooped up. The council had also set aside an additional almost $3 million for businesses in its second round of CARES funding received through Loudoun County. The council hoped that adding additional funding tiers, lowering the threshold for demonstrated loss, and opening up the grants to lower- and higher-grossing businesses might help the rest of the money be spent. Among the stipulations for receiving CARES funding is that grants cannot be used to make up for lost revenue, and all monies must be spent by Dec. 30.

Another ongoing grant process is open to local nonprofits that address the medical and financial impacts of COVID-19. The first round of town funding to nonprofits distributed a little more than $800,000 to 26 area nonprofits. The council set aside an additional $1 million in funding for its second round of grants. The application period for nonprofits to apply for a grant of up to $50,000 is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

More information on business and nonprofit grants can be found at leesburgva.gov/businesses/business-services/cares-act-grants.