Letter: Zanelle Nichols, Ashburn

Editor: The decision by LCPS Administration and the School Board to go all in on 100% distance learning is a slap in the face of every single parent and child who are supposed to be supported by this school system.

Parents were given the choice before schools opened as to whether or not they wanted to participate in the hybrid or distance learning models. Then, after many parents and students chose the hybrid model, LCPS admin and the School Board made the decision to completely disregard the fact that parents and students chose this model and basically said, “well we are in charge and screw your choice, so take what you get or leave.”The blatant disregard from the LCPS Administration and the School Board for the constituents is disgusting.

Fact is, LCPS admin and the School Board never really planned to have a hybrid model in place.They had since March to start thinking about this and to try and plan for how to reopen schools. Their failure to plan shows that they planned to fail their constituents from the very first moment.

This is not a partisan issue. This is a leadership issue or rather a lack of leadership.Dr. Williams has no plan. In fact, he has told us that they are planning to plan the plan. Does that even make sense?

Dr. Williams works for the School Board. If he is failing at his job it is the responsibility of the board to replace him.We all know that won’t happen because School Board members do not care about the parents or the children. School Board members openly mock parents and children who dare to speak up or speak out about these issues.They even go as far as to say they “cannot be recalled.” So again they are telling us “take what you get or leave.”

Those who can afford private schools have pulled their kids from the LCPS system, others have gone the route of home schooling, and others are paying tutors to provide additional instruction at home.For a school system that is so focused on equity and equality, they sure don’t seem to care about all the kids in low and middle income families who cannot afford private schools, tutors or home schooling because both parents have to work. I suppose the struggles of the everyday real people do not reach the privileged lives of the high and mighty LCPS admin or the School Board.

The LCPS administration and the School Board members need to step up and lead.We have really smart people in this community who are eager to help you figure this out. Instead of mocking parents and students or telling us that you are in charge and we have to abide by all your uneducated decisions, ask for help if you don’t know what you are doing.Step up and lead or step down and make some room for someone who can.

Zanelle Nichols, Ashburn