Ronald L. Payton passed away at 71 after a year long battle with brain cancer, at his home in Hamilton, Virginia.

Ron’s love and memories will always remain in the hearts of his family and many great friends, especially his loving wife Paulette of 46 years, his special sister Barbara Shawen, godchildren, nephews, nieces and a wonderful extended family. He was a graduate of West Virginia University in 1972.

Ron established his dream business Shenandoah Sash and Door in 1986. He had two good friends who became his partners. Ron always praised his employees and gave them credit for adding to the success of SS&D. His business he held proud in his heart as well as his family is so very proud of him.

Ron was an avid fan of many of the Washington sports teams, WVU football which he often cheered on at the Blue Ridge Eagles. He was the past president of the BRE. He was a lover of all animals which he adopted many.

There will be a Celebration of his life at a later date.

Donations in his honor may be made to the following: St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Loudoun County Animal Shelter, 39820 Charlestown Pike, Waterford, VA 20197